Karnataka elections: Main poll promises will be implemented within a week of forming government, says B.S. Yediyurappa

May 07, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - MANGALURU

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will implement its main poll promises — three free cylinders during festivals, half a litre of milk every day, and 5 kg millets along with 5 kg rice to BPL people — within a week of forming the government.

Addressing an election rally in support of the BJP candidate Gururaj Shetty Gantihole at Byndoor, Mr. Yediyurappa said the kit for pregnant women worth ₹21,000, enhancement of widow pension from ₹800 to ₹2,000, and comprehensive annual health check-up for senior citizens too would be implemented within a week.

“At the age of 81, I have so far travelled 75 constituencies and understood the pulse of the people. We are confident of winning at least 130 seats, including Byndoor. Our leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has a big dream to make Karnataka a model State and hence wants people to elect at least 130 MLAs,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Praising Mr. Gantihole, Mr. Yediyurappa said he was surprised to learn that the candidate built the party barefoot. Such people were the real assets of the party and electors should recognise them through voting them to power.

Mr. Yediyurappa reiterated the manifesto promises, including introducing the Uniform Civil Code, construction of at least 10 lakh houses for the poor in the first year of the government, ₹10,000 support for every hectare to farmers growing millets etc.

The government would also form the Adike Mandali in line with the Coffee Board to support arecanut growers, research and other activities.

Humble background

Speaking earlier, Mr. Gantihole said everyone wondered whether he could win when his name was announced as the BJP candidate, as he did not have money to fight polls and was very young.

However, the karyakartas were visiting households taking his name; they were his real strength. As long as they were with him, he would not fear political tantrums, Mr. Gantihole said.

Mr. Yediyurappa and the current MP B.Y. Raghavendra have considerable influence in the constituency and the former’s presence would enhance his vote share.

Mr. Gantihole said, “I come from a humble background, rearing cows. I would be an asset to the party built by senior leaders and karyakartas. I promise no damage to the party and will continue development works.”

Former MLAs B. Appanna Hegde, K. Lakshminarayana, and others were present.