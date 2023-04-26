Karnataka elections: Kharge urges people to throw out ‘corrupt’ BJP government

April 26, 2023 02:21 am | Updated April 25, 2023 10:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

All-India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged people to throw out the ‘40% commission’ government in the State, as, he said, indulging in rampant corruption was the only achievement of the BJP government in the last four years.

Addressing a public meeting at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada, Mr. Kharge said the BJP was not interested in the development of the State; but was interested only in garnering power. The party indulges in several activities, including inciting violence, encouraging killings and dividing society to gain power, he alleged.

The Congress, Mr. Kharge said, has heralded development across the country since independence. The late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was responsible for the spectacular growth of the country through bank nationalisation, land reforms, and more pro-people measures. Things being so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions what Congress has done in the last 70 years, he mused.

The AICC president said the BJP has impoverished people with the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities. The Central government has merged several profit-making southern nationalised banks in coastal Karnataka, with loss-making banks in the north.

The BJP has not done any development; but takes credit for works initiated by the Congress, he said.

MLC Manjunatha Bhandary and other leaders were present.

Mr. Kharge later addressed a party workers’ meeting in Mangaluru.