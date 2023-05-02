Karnataka elections: It’s a straight fight in these neighbouring constituencies

May 02, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The neighbouring Assembly constituencies of Vijayanagar and Govindarajnagar, which are separated by the Chord Road passing through Vijayanagar, are witnessing contrasting pictures in terms of development and personalities as main contenders in polls.

Sandwiched between two arterial roads - Magadi Chord Road and Vijayanagar Chord Road - the Govindarajnagar constituency is a mixed bag of voters. Represented by the ruling BJP, this segment with Minister V. Somanna as MLA, has seen over the years relatively more development. Renovated parks with gym equipment, walking paths, indoor shuttle grounds, a dozen of hospitals are among the major features in the constituency. Close to ₹1,000 crore had been spent on development in the constituency, claimed B.H. Veeresh, trustee of Mahiti Hakku Adhyayana Kendra, Vijayanagar.

The Vijayanagar constituency is represented by M. Krishnappa, popularly known as ‘Layout Krishnappa’, one of the richest candidates in the State. Development works in the constituency have relatively remained stagnant. The construction work for the underground market, on the lines of Palika Bazar in Delhi, has been moving at a snail’s pace for close to a decade. The Vrishabhavathi and its tributaries are seen as “a nuisance” by the residents of localities, considering that they have turned into sewage drains and lead to flooding. The BJP here has been claiming credit for development works, such as construction of KSRTC bus-terminal on Mysore Road.

The constituency has many religious places, including the Adichunchanagiri Math, Maruthi Mandira, and Gali Anjaneya temple.

Straight fight

Both constituencies are likely to witness a straight contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress.

Mr. Somanna (BJP), five-time MLA, has been moved out and he is contesting from Varuna and Chamarajanagar. The BJP has fielded at Govindarajnagar two-time BBMP councillor K. Umesh Shetty. Mr. Shetty, hails from Udupi and was elected to the BBMP council from Govindarajnagar in 2015. Closely identified with Hindutva organisations, Mr. Shetty has developed a network among the people in the area. The strong presence of the RSS and the BJP at the booth level is expected to help him reaching out to voters.

The Congress nominee and two-time MLA Priya Krishna, son of Mr. Krishnappa, apparently has been less “visible” in the constituency.

The JD(S) fielded R. Prakash who belongs to the Vokkaliga community. Mr. Prakash, who began campaigning ahead of others, now has gone silent. It is alleged by some that the JD(S) is not serious about the contest and has fielded the candidate with the objective of supporting Mr. Krishna, who belongs to the same community.

The constituency comprises voters from different classes - industrial workers to white-collar professionals. There are a large number of voters hailing from three coastal districts of Karnataka and North India. The Vokkaliga and Kuruba community too have a sizable vote bank.

Two local residents

In Vijayanagar constituency, H. Ravindra (BJP) is taking on Mr. Krishnappa. Both are residents of Vijayanagar and both belong to the Vokkaliga community. The JD(S) did not field its candidate here.

Mr. Krishnappa, who has been elected thrice since 2008, may have to contend with anti-incumbency. Mr. Ravindra, who had lost twice, is expected to benefit from the sympathy factor.

“This time Vijayanagar is going to witness a photo finish” says Mr. Veeresh. Mr. Ravindra lost by a narrow margin of 2,775 votes in 2018.

The constituency is dominated by the Vokkaliga community and it has nearly 80,000 votes, as per estimates that the parties go with, while there are close to 40,000 and 20,000 votes, respectively, belonging to Kuruba and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities. The Muslims have a sizable number of votes, say party sources.