Karnataka elections: Inclusion of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi in star campaigners’ list is insult to Karnataka, says Karnik

April 24, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - MANGALURU

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday accused the Congress of joining the anti-national elements by including Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi in the list of star campaigners for the Assembly elections.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said Mr. Pratapgarhi had written a poem in praise of slain gangster from Uttar Pradesh Atiq Ahmed and also called him his guru.

Mr. Pratapgarhi is accused of making provocative speech in the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Hyderabad. He is also accused of instigating Muslims to chop off heads of Hindus during his speeches in Karnataka during Tipu Jayanthi programmes, Mr. Karnik alleged.

The Congress’ secular credentials are questionable when they have included such a person as a star campaigner. By this step, the Congress has insulted peace-loving Karnataka, he said.

People should understand the mindset of the Congress and teach them a proper lesson in the Assembly elections, Mr. Karnik said.