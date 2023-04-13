ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: I don’t need introduction to party workers or people, says BJP candidate for Kundapur Kiran Kodgi

April 13, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KUNDAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kundapur Assembly constituency A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi on Thursday said he has been in touch with booth-level party workers for three decades and does not need any introduction either of party workers or people.

Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination papers in Kundapur, Mr. Kodgi said incumbent Halady Srinivas Shetty has been a model for simple and noble politics. Having worked with him throughout, he would follow the footsteps of Mr. Shetty, Mr. Kodgi noted.

He would face the election under the guidance of Mr. Shetty, he said, adding he has already started meeting voters. It is evident that people are in favour of the BJP and want continuity in the development works. He is confident of the party winning with a huge margin.

Mr. Kodgi said the party will hold a party workers’ meeting in Koteshwara on Friday. He will file another set of nomination papers on April 17. He noted that the BJP has been a cadre-based party and there is no difference between a party worker and a candidate.

State and national leaders will visit the constituency in the coming days to undertake campaigns, Mr. Kodgi added. BJP Mandala president Shankar Ankadakatte and others were present.

