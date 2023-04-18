Karnataka elections: Garment workers demand better pay and working environment

April 18, 2023 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - Bengaluru

Women in the garment sector allege that successive governments in the State have failed to protect their interests. They say apathy by authorities has forced them to continue to fight to get a decent wage and a better working environment.

In the State, over 4.25 lakh people work in garment factories, out of which 2.75 lakh are employed in various factories in Bengaluru, making them a significant electorate.

In the sector, 85 to 90% of the workforce is women. Workers in the sector demand that the political parties come out with welfare schemes in manifestos and implement the same after coming to power.

Jayamma, a 47-year-old garment worker from Banashankari, said, “Despite the Minimum Wages Act, we are earning ₹11,000 a month. It is not sufficient to meet our family expenses. When prices of household items and other necessities go up, our salaries have remained the same for years.”

She added that travelling alone costs more than ₹1,000 per month in the city. “In our factory, women walk for miles as there are no proper bus services. Whoever comes to power should address the issues faced by people working in the garment sector.”

Last year, the State government introduced free bus passes for garment workers, but the scheme failed to pick up due to alleged flaws while introducing the scheme.

The government wanted the management of the factories to meet 40% of the bus cost but the responses were not promising.

Neelamma, a garment worker in her mid-40s, said, “My whole family moved to Bengaluru looking for better job opportunities many years ago. With poor pay, it is becoming too difficult to meet daily expenses. I have two college-going children, and we are not in a position to pay the fees. Whoever comes to power in future should think about people like us.”

No periodic revision

Prathiba R., president of the Garment and Textile Workers’ Union, said that despite a High Court order, the authorities are buying time to revise the wages for garment workers.

“Successive government ignored garment workers by not doing a periodic revision of wages for the garment workers. Succumbing to pressures from the management of the factories, the governments either buy time or skip the revision. We have no option but to approach the court. On other hand, the women working in the sector are facing workplace harassment. Departments concerned and the women’s commission should proactively take measures to end workplace harassment.”

When asked about whether political parties are keen on addressing the issues faced in their manifestos, she said, “We made several attempts to reach out to political parties and brief them about the issues faced by the garment workers. But we did not get an opportunity to meet the leaders concerned.”

Safety issues

On proposals to allow women to work on night shifts, president of the Garment Labour Union, Rukmini said, “What kind of safety can we expect at night when workers are harassed in broad daylight?”

She alleged that some women are not even permitted to leave their machines to get a glass of water while working in the production unit.

“We will only work a night shift when all necessary precautions are taken,” she asserted.

Ms. Rukmini urged the new government to prioritise workers’ safety and strictly implement laws that protect them.