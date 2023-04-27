Karnataka elections: Former Congress MLA contesting from JD(S) results in triangular contest in Mangaluru City North

April 27, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Congress denying ticket to its former Mangaluru City North MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava has resulted in a triangular contest in this constituency, after Mr. Bava joined the Janata Dal (Secular) to remain in the fray. Mr. Bava won on Congress ticket in the 2013 Assembly elections.

Now a novice, Inayath Ali, a construction firm owner and a former NSUI office-bearer, from the Congress is taking on the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Y. Bharat Shetty in the constituency.

While joining the Janata Dal (Secular), Mr. Bava accused the State Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar of selling the ticket to Mr. Ali.

Mr. Bava is contesting the polls in the constituency for the fourth time. There are 10 candidates in the fray. Others include Sandeep Shetty from the Aam Aadmi Party and six Independents.

The Mangaluru City North constituency, the erstwhile Surathkal, has been a communally sensitive constituency. It saw riots in 1998 in Surathkal when eight lives were lost. In January 2018, Bajrang Dal activist Deepak Rao was murdered and the BJP took it up as an election issue. On July 28, 2022, Mohammed Fazil was murdered in Surathkal in retaliation for the murder of BJP activist Praveen Nettaru at Bellare in Sullia taluk.

The constituency comprises 22 wards of the Mangaluru City Corporation and 13 gram panchayats of Mangaluru taluk. Of the 22 MC wards, 20 wards have BJP councillors and eight gram panchayats have BJP supported presidents.

It has been witnessing a straight fight between the BJP and the Congress since the 1994 Assembly elections.

While BJP’s Kumble Sundar Rao, the first professional Yakshagana artist to get elected to the Assembly, won against Vijaykumar Shetty of the Congress by 4,000 votes in 1994, Mr. Shetty defeated Mr. Rao in 1999 by 6,989 votes. Mr. Shetty was defeated by the BJP’s Krishna J. Palemar by 3,312 votes.

Mr. Palemar got re-elected in 2008 by defeating Mr. Bava by 14,426 votes. Mr. Palemar was defeated by Mr. Bava in 2013 by 4,373 votes.

In 2018, the BJP replaced Mr. Palemar, a former Minister, with Dr. Shetty, a prosthodontist, who had joined the party from the JD(S). He polled 98,648 votes and defeated Mr. Bava by over 27,000 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP’s candidate Nalin Kumar Kateel secured 1.07 lakh votes from this constituency, which was 46,088 more than what Congress candidate Mithun Rai secured.

Dr. Shetty is banking on development works, related to road and other basic infrastructure worth ₹2,250 crore carried out in five years, to get re-elected for the second successive time like Mr. Palemar.

The Congress is highlighting the 40% commission allegation against the BJP government and campaigning hard on its five “guarantees”, which includes providing 10 kg free ration, 200 units of power, ₹2,000 monthly allowance for women, and allowance for unemployed youth.

