ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar files nomination as Congress candidate

April 20, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - HUBBALLI

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who recently quit the BJP to join the Congress, filed his papers for the May 10 Assembly polls after taking out a procession along with former Ministers M.B. Patil and R.V. Deshpande

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar during a procession before filing his nomination papers as Congress candidate in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently quit the BJP to join the Congress, filed his nomination papers for Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency on Wednesday, after taking out a procession along with former Ministers M.B. Patil and R.V. Deshpande and others.

Mr. Shettar’s nomination was among the 47 sets of nomination papers filed for seven Assembly segments in Dharwad district on Wednesday.

Prominent among them were former Minister K.N. Gaddi (JDS), former MLAs S.I. Chikkanagoudra (independent), and Virabhadrappa Halaharavi (JD-S).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Tenginakai, BJP candidate for Hubballi-Dharwad Central who is pitted against Mr. Shettar, also filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. He is scheduled to file another set of nominations after taking out a procession along with BJP leaders on Thursday.

Congress leader Jagadish Shettar during a rally in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP candidate for HD-Central Vikas Soppin too filed his nomination papers. Nagaraj Chabbi, who recently joined the BJP from the Congress, filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate for Kalaghatagi constituency. He will be fighting against his friend-turned-foe former Minister Santosh Lad.

According to a release issued by District Election Officer Gurudatta Hegde, Navalgund received four nominations, Kundagol nine, Dharwad four, Hubballi-Dharwad East seven, Hubballi Dharwad Central eight, Hubballi Dharwad West 10, and Kalaghatagi five.

In Gadag district, 22 candidates filed 28 sets of nomination papers for the four Assembly constituencies. So far 73 sets of nomination papers have been filed in the district.

Congress leader Jagadish Shettar files his nomination papers in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

On the fourth day of filing nominations, 27 candidates filed 34 nomination papers in Haveri district on Wednesday. These include another set of nomination papers filed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

ALSO READ
Karnataka elections: Pressure on BJP camp to stop former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar’s run at any cost

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US