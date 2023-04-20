Karnataka elections: Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar files nomination as Congress candidate

April 20, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - HUBBALLI

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently quit the BJP to join the Congress, filed his nomination papers for Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency on Wednesday, after taking out a procession along with former Ministers M.B. Patil and R.V. Deshpande and others.

Mr. Shettar’s nomination was among the 47 sets of nomination papers filed for seven Assembly segments in Dharwad district on Wednesday.

Prominent among them were former Minister K.N. Gaddi (JDS), former MLAs S.I. Chikkanagoudra (independent), and Virabhadrappa Halaharavi (JD-S).

Mahesh Tenginakai, BJP candidate for Hubballi-Dharwad Central who is pitted against Mr. Shettar, also filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. He is scheduled to file another set of nominations after taking out a procession along with BJP leaders on Thursday.

AAP candidate for HD-Central Vikas Soppin too filed his nomination papers. Nagaraj Chabbi, who recently joined the BJP from the Congress, filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate for Kalaghatagi constituency. He will be fighting against his friend-turned-foe former Minister Santosh Lad.

According to a release issued by District Election Officer Gurudatta Hegde, Navalgund received four nominations, Kundagol nine, Dharwad four, Hubballi-Dharwad East seven, Hubballi Dharwad Central eight, Hubballi Dharwad West 10, and Kalaghatagi five.

In Gadag district, 22 candidates filed 28 sets of nomination papers for the four Assembly constituencies. So far 73 sets of nomination papers have been filed in the district.

On the fourth day of filing nominations, 27 candidates filed 34 nomination papers in Haveri district on Wednesday. These include another set of nomination papers filed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.