Karnataka elections: Fearing rout in polls, BJP hatched conspiracy to eliminate Kharge family, claims Ajay Maken

May 07, 2023 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken​ at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

All-India Congress Committee general secretary Ajay Maken on Saturday alleged that the BJP hatched a conspiracy to eliminate AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and his family fearing a complete rout in the coming Assembly elections.

Mr. Maken told reporters here that an audio clip of the BJP candidate from Chittapur, Manikanta Rathod, from where Mr. Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge was contesting, reveals the plot to eliminate the Kharge family.

The silence of the BJP leaders, including Narendra Modi, on the issue brews an assassination plot, he alleged.

He said there was a designed hatred towards Mr. Kharge from the BJP and added that the party was unable to digest the fact that a Dalit born to a factory worker had risen to the status of AICC president.

On February 27, Mr. Modi ridiculed Mr. Kharge for not taking shelter under an umbrella, while on May 2, BJP general secretary Madan Dilwar wished Mr. Kharge “death.”

The BJP leaders were now openly plotting to assassinate the entire Kharge family, he claimed.

District Congress president Harish Kumar and others were present.om

