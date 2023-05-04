Karnataka elections: Congress should be taught lesson for anti-Hindu stance, say BJP candidates

May 04, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Bharatiya Janata Party candidates from 13 constituencies of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Wednesday expressed their ire over the Congress’ assurance of banning the Bajrang Dal and asked people to teach a fitting lesson for the “anti-Hindu” stance.

Speaking at an election rally of the party at Mulky, before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Energy Minister and the BJP candidate for Karkala Assembly constituency, V. Sunil Kumar, said daily people are getting to know the mind of the Congress.

“By assuring of banning the Bajrang Dal, the Congress has rekindled the self pride (of Hindus). It (the assurance) should lead to a ban of the Congress. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts should come together for Hindutva and development,” he said.

Moodbidri MLA Umanath A. Kotian said the Bajarang Dal is the lifeline of Hindus. “Banning of the Bajrang Dal will lead to elimination of the Congress,” he said.

The BJP candidate from Udupi, Yashpal Suvarna, said the strength of Hindus should be shown by winning all 13 seats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. With such a manifesto, the Congress will definitely be routed, he said, and added this is fight between “Dharma and Adharma”.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said it was the Congress that locked Sri Ram (in Ayodhya) and now it has assured of locking the Bajrang Dal. “This is the party that called the accused in the cooker blast (in Mangaluru) as innocent. The Bajrang Dal is being compared with anti-national organisations. We should show our strength,” he said.

The BJP candidate from Kaup Assembly Constituency, Gurme Suresh Shetty, said the Congress has assured of not just banning the Bajrang Dal but also withdrawing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act. “The Congress should come out of the false impression that it will come back to power,” he said.

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja said the assurance of banning the Bajrang Dal will lead to “Congress mukt” (Congress-free) Karnataka.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said the Congress manifesto also mentions about withdrawal of the law against cow slaughter. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has openly stated about opening Tipu University and giving ₹10,000 crore grant to Muslims, she alleged.

“We should ensure the defeat of the Congress,” she said, and called upon the BJP workers to work in their booths to ensure that the party got 200 votes more than what it got in the 2018 Assembly elections in each booth.

Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the assurance of banning the Bajrang Dal will lead to the downslide of the Congress. The sacrifices of the lives of BJP activists – Sukahananda Shetty and Praveen Nettaru – who were murdered, will not got to waste. “We will certainly defeat the Congress and come back to power in Karnataka,” he said.

Sullia BJP candidate Bhagirati Murulya, Puttur BJP candidate Asha Thimmappa Gowda, Byndoor candidate Gururaj Gantihole, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Kundapura candidate Kiran Kodgi, Ullal candidate Satish Kumplaa, Bantwal MLA U. Rajesh Naik and Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat also spoke.