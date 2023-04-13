Karnataka elections: Congress rebel H.M. Nandakumar to file papers on April 15 as Independent candidate from Sullia

April 13, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The dissidence in the Sullia unit of the Congress over the allocation of party ticket has refused to die down, with H.M. Nandakumar, a member of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and a rebel, deciding to file his nomination papers as an Independent candidate on April 15.

A release from the H.M. Nandakumar Abhimani Balaga said that he will file his papers in Sullia at 10 a.m. after conducting a roadshow. About 3,000 persons will participate in the roadshow, it said. With this, the Congress in Sullia has split before the May 10 elections.

The fans of Mr. Nandakumar are opposing the official candidature of G. Krishnappa from the Congress. At a public meeting held at Nintikal near Sullia recently, they sought the B form for Mr. Nandakumar.

Earlier they had held two meetings, one in Sullia and another in Kadaba, and had held a protest in front of the Congress office in Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, Puttur Women Block Congress Committee president Sharada Urs went on record at a press conference in Puttur on April 12 that the committee members will resign en-mass if the Congress did not field former MLA T. Shakuntala Shetty again from Puttur.

She said that the BJP has fielded two women, from Sullia and Puttur, in Dakshina Kannada. If the Congress ignored the women, the party might have to face the consequences, Ms. Urs said.

Committee vice-president Vishalakshi Bannur said that in case if the Congress denied the ticket to Ms. Shetty she will be urged to contest as an Independent candidate.

At the same time, some activists of the Sangh Parivar, led by Arun Kumar Puttila, an aspirant for Puttur seat, conducted a meeting in Puttur on Wednesday evening after the BJP chose former zilla panchayat president Asha Thimmappa Gowda to contest from Puttur by replacing Puttur BJP MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor.

Sources said that the participants in the meeting were upset over the BJP fielding a candidate in Puttur considering caste. They wanted Mr. Puttila to contest as an Independent candidate. Mr. Puttila told the meeting that a decision on the same will be taken in a day or two.