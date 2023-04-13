Karnataka elections: Congress leader U.T. Khader has failed to work for the development of Ullal, says Pratapsimha Nayak

April 13, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

Despite being a Cabinet Minister for four terms, senior Congress leader U.T. Khader failed to work for the development of Mangaluru Assembly constituency from where he got elected since 2007, Pratapsimha Nayak, BJP MLC, alleged here on Thursday.

Talking to reporters at the BJP’s media centre here, Mr. Nayak said the incomplete residential complex in Ombattukere in Ullal is a testimony to Mr. Khader’s inability to work for the development of constituency. “People of Ullal want a change in their elected representative this time,” he said.

Mr. Nayak said the Mangaluru Assembly constituency has eluded BJP for a long time. “Since its defeat in the 2018 elections, the party has worked with the people of Mangaluru constituency. The five years of work will pay dividends and we are confident of winning from all eight Assembly segments in Dakshina Kannada,” he said.

The MLC said that the party has taken a step forward to fielding 60 new candidates from among the 212 Assembly constituencies for which names have been announced in the State. “These new candidates form more than 1/4th of the 224 Assembly constituencies,” he said, and added that the party has given representation to all communities.

“Among the new contestants include Bhagirathi Murulya from Sullia, who belongs to the primitive Aadi Dravida Samaj. A humble party worker, Gururaj Gantihole, has been fielded from Byndoor,” he said.

On discordant notes within a section of party over the denial of ticket to Sullia MLA S. Angara, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, and Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Mr. Nayak, the former BJP Dakshina Kannada district president, said these were obvious reactions when party’s decision is not as per their expectation.

“These discordant notes will die down within a week in Puttur and other regions. Wait and watch,” he said.

Mangaluru BJP candidate Satish Kumpala, and party leaders Santosh Kumar Rai Boliyar and Chandrahas Pandithouse were present at the press meet.