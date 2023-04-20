ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: Congress leader B.R. Patil complains to poll panel about violation of code of conduct by sitting BJP MLA

April 20, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader B.R. Patil addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Former legislator and Congress leader B.R. Patil submitted a complaint to Chief Election Officer against Aland MLA Subhash Guttedar for alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

Mr. Patil, addressing press conference in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, alleged that Mr. Guttedar had allowed development works to be taken up without tender process, and some of the works resumed without getting approval from the departments concerned.

Mr. Patil submitted a complaint to the Chief Election Officer, in which he stated that Mr. Guttedar was willfully violating the code of conduct by taking up construction of roads and community halls in different villages in the constituency to influence voters.

He urged the election officer to direct contractors to suspend all work immediately and take stringent action against the officials involved in violating the code of conduct.

CONNECT WITH US