Karnataka elections: Congress, JD(S) ‘barriers’ to progress of Karnataka, says Yogi Adityanath

May 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Calling the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) as “barriers” in the progress of Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Saturday that both the parties are attempting to stall the development initiatives of the “double-engine” government.

Addressing a gathering at Puttur after conducting a roadshow while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Puttur Assembly constituency Asha Thimmappa Gowda, he said that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has witnessed all-round progress, including in creating infrastructure. India has now emerged as a strong nation in the world and the country is being respected at the world level. Mr. Modi is taking forward the country under the vision “sab ka saath sab ka vikas.” The visionary programmes initiated by the Prime Minister were nurtured in Karnataka by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai under the guidance of former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa. But both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secualr) are trying to stop the progress of Karnataka. The voters should be wary of those parties, he said.

He said that the “double-engine” government is required in Karnataka to take the visions of “Team India Captain Mr. Modi” forward for the growth of the country.

The Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have close bonds as the former is the birthplace of Lord Ram and he found Hanuman in Karnataka. If a temple for Lord Ram is being built in Uttar Pradesh, in Karnataka the government has initiated measures for developing the birthplace of Hanuman (Anjanadri Hills), he said.

Taking on the Congress, Mr. Adityanath said that earlier during the time of Ayodhya site dispute it had questioned the existence of Lord Ram. Now in the land of Hanuman (Karnataka) it has referred about banning the Bajrang Dal in its manifesto. The Bajrang Dal is a social service organisation. It is upholding the “sanatana culture” of the country. The Congress is into promoting “anti-social” organisations like the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Karnataka BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel was with Mr. Adityanath who earlier visited the Mahalingeshwara temple in Puttur and offered a puja. The roadshow was conducted from the temple to Kille Maidan.

He later flew to Karkala where he conducted a roadshow. Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar who is the BJP candidate in Karkala accompanied him during the roadshow.