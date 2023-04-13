Karnataka elections: Congress facing a dearth of candidates in 60 to 65 constituencies, says Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

April 13, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday that the Congress will not come to power in the State as it is facing a dearth of candidates in nearly 60 to 65 constituencies. Hence it is into luring candidates from other parties.

Speaking to presspersons before departing to Kollur Mookambika Temple in Udupi district, he said that senior BJP leaders are talking with the dissatisfied BJP leaders and dissidence in the party will end soon.

He said that the dissatisfied leaders are being convinced. The party workers are strong due to which there will not be much damage in the elections. “The dissidence in most parts of the districts will end soon,” he said, adding that changing parties has become very common in politics.

To a question he said that there was no truth in the ₹1,500 crore scam charges made by MLA Nehru Olekar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let Mr. Olekar do it with evidence. No point in a mere statement. Let him give documents to justify his charges.”

He visited Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple and Somanatha temple in Someshwara on the day.