Karnataka elections: Congress corners BJP on party president Kharge’s home turf

May 13, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Sharanprakash Patil celebrating his victory along with his supporters in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

In a major setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Kalaburagi district, the Opposition Congress successfully won seven out of nine Assembly seats, and the BJP slipped from the five seats it won in the last elections to two this election.

KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge, along with his supporters, celebrating his victory hin Chittapur on Saturday.

The Congress not only managed to retain all four seats (Afzalpur, Chittapur, Jewargi, and Kalaburagi North constituencies) but also wrested three, Aland, Kalaburagi South, and Sedam, from the BJP.

The BJP managed to retain only two seats, Kalaburagi Rural and Chincholli.

Congress leader Ajay Singh, along with his supporters, celebrating his victory in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Two leaders of the Congress, Priyank Kharge (Chittapur), son of AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge, and Ajay Singh (Jewargi), son of former Chief Minister the late N. Dharam Singh, secured a hat-trick of wins. 

Interestingly, two Lingayat leaders and sitting BJP MLAs, Dattatreya Patil Revoor (Kalaburagi South) and Rajkumar Patil Telkur (Sedam), who were also appointed as chairman of KKRDB and KKRTC, respectively, lost.

Congress leaders Priyank Kharge and Ajay Singh celebrating their victory along with supporters in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

In Chittapur, Mr. Priyank Kharge (81,323) defeated the BJP’s Manikanth Rathod (67,683) by 13,640 votes. In Jewargi, Mr. Ajay Singh (70,810) drubbed Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Doddappagowda Patil Naribol (60,532) by 10,278 votes. The BJP candidate Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi (29,564) was pushed to the third place.

Congress leader Kaneez Fatima celebrating her victory along with supporters in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

In Kalaburagi South, Mr. Revoor, who represented the seat in 2013 and 2018, was defeated by the Congress candidate Allamprabhu Patil by 21,082 votes.

In Sedam, former Minister and Congress leader Sharanprakash Patil (93,377) defeated Mr. Telkur (49,816) by 43,561 votes.

BJP leader Basavaraj Mattimod celebrating his victory along with supporters in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

Congress leader Allamprabhu Patil celebrating his victory along with his supporters in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

