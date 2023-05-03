Karnataka elections: Congress assurance on banning Bajrang Dal will boomerang on party, say BJP leaders

May 03, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - MANGALURU

Reacting strongly to the Congress’ assurance that it will ban the Bajrang Dal if elected to power, leaders of the BJP said here on Tuesday that it will boomerang on the grand old political party.

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary said in Kota in Udupi district that the Bajrang Dal is not an anti-social organisation. It does not have any links with terrorist organisations. It is a “rastra bhakta” organisation having presence all over India.

“If the Congress bans it, it will be a challenge to Hinduism,” the Minister said, adding: “We will face the ban and will also retain the Bajrang Dal”.

The Minister said that as the Union government has already banned the PFI, there is no question of banning it again.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty said in a statement that the assurance revealed clearly that the Congress is “totally anti-Hindu”.

“The Bajrang Dal is the strength of Hindu society. Don’t ever dream of banning it. The Congress will burn like how Ravana’s Lanka was burnt,” he said.

The MLA, who is contesting election from Mangaluru City North for the second time, said that the Bajrang Dal is a national force and a symbol of unity. Having many members it has involved itself in social activities.

The assurance of the Congress is a part of its appeasement policy. The late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi did not succeed in her effort to ban the RSS.

“The Congress has not been able to contain the Muslim jihad. If the Bajrang Dal is banned, people will sweep the party and push it to the Arabian Sea”.

The Bajrang Dal has involved itself in social services like organising blood donation and health check-up camps. It provided food kits to the needy during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The Congress leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah, and D. K. Shivakumar have been humiliating Hindu society. The Congress has adopted an anti-Hindu policy,” the MLA said.

The Udupi district media wing convener of the BJP Srinidhi Hegde said in a statement that the announcement of the Congress reveals its appeasement politics. With this announcement the voters will show the door to the Congress in next week’s elections, he said. adding that the assurance of the Congress shows its attempt to divide Hindu society.

President of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP Sudarshan Moodbidri said that the assurance of the Congress is to appease Muslims. “The assurance reveals the divisive mindset of the Congress,” he said in a statement. Though Ms. Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru had banned the RSS, later the Supreme Court lifted the ban. “The voters will reply to the Congress manifesto on May 10,” he said.

Spokesperson of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP Jagadish Shenava said in a release that the Bajrang Dal cannot be compared with the banned PFI. The Congress will be wiped out if it implemented its assurance, he added.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said in a statement that the Congress is into appeasement politics. It does not know the difference between an anti-social organisation and a patriotic organisation.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar, who was formerly a State convener of the Bajrang Dal, said that the Congress is into banning patriotism. The Congress has hurt the feelings of Hindus.

Spokesperson of the Karnataka unit of the BJP Ganesh Karnik said that the manifesto of the Congress has shocked the Hindu society and it reveals the anti-Hindu policy of the party.

Sharan Pumpwell, Mangaluru Prantha Saha Karyadarshi, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that the Bajrang Dal is active in 60,000 villages across the country. It is a service-oriented organisation. The Congress associating the Bajrang Dal with the PFI is an insult to Hindus, he said.

Bajrang Dal activists will reach out to every house to enlighten people on the anti-Hindu stand of the Congress.