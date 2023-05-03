HamberMenu
Karnataka elections: Centenarian casts postal vote in Bantwal

May 03, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Kalyani Acharya, 100, exercised her vote through postal ballot at Kanchikarapete on Wednesday.

Kalyani Acharya, 100, exercised her vote through postal ballot at Kanchikarapete on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kalyani Acharya, 100, cast her vote during the postal ballot, which is under way, in the Bantwal Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday.

Ms. Acharya cast her ballot at her residence (Part No. 130) at Kanchikara Pete, B. Mooda village in the constituency.

It may be mentioned here that Vidwan K. Krishna Bhat, aged 104, cast his postal vote at his residence in Pakshikere village under the Moodbidri Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada on May 1.

Mr. Bhat is the father of Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, seer of Udupi Pejawar Mutt.

