Karnataka elections: Cartoonists join hands to create awareness on voting in Dakshina Kannada

April 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada’s Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Committee has been exhibiting these cartoons since April 5

Raghava M
Students of St. Agnes College were excited to see their favourite comedy actor Arvind Bolar on stage at their college’s auditorium on Tuesday.

As he was leaving the stage, a group of girls stopped him at the entrance, where the actor’s caricature with a message “bale vote paadley” (come, caste your vote) was placed.

The actor obliged their request for a photo with his caricature in the background.

The caricature by teacher-turned-artist John Chandran was among the 50 cartoons on voter awareness exhibited at the St. Agnes College’s auditorium on Tuesday. Apart from Mr. Chandran, cartoons of 18 artists from Mangaluru, Udupi, and other parts of the State had been exhibited.

Dakshina Kannada’s Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Committee, headed by Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Kumara, has been exhibiting these cartoons since April 5. It was first held at the St. Aloysius College, followed by a show at Government First Grade College in Balmatta. The exhibition at St. Agnes College was the third show.

“We have so far succeeded in reaching out to more than 5,000 first-time voters,” said Mr. Chandran, and added “it is the witty nature of cartoons that catches attention of youth.”

Apart from colleges and residential apartments, these cartoons will be exhibited in malls and other public places.

Following a proposal by Mr. Kumara in March last week, Mr. Chandran said he contacted fellow cartoonists. “In a couple of days, I received nearly 80 cartoons. I had to filter and exhibit 50 cartoons,” he said.

Among the cartoons that catches the attention include the one by Nanjunda Swamy titled “Naavu Heege Irona” (Let us be like this). Here one person is seen closing his eyes and saying he will not see corruption. The second person closes his mouth to say he will not ask for freebies. The third person closes his ear to say he will not hear anything bad.

In the cartoon asking voter to vote without fear, Mr. Chandran shows a voter pressing EVM with one hand and showing a “No” shield from his other hand to a politician holding a knife and bundle of notes.

Artists whose cartoons are being exhibited are Harini, Naganath, Raghupathi Shringeri, Jeevan Shetty, Eknath Bongale, G.M. Bomnalli, Koralakunte S Dayananda, Prakash Mulky, Namdev Kagadgar, Balachandra Patagar, Adarsh Pai, Gopi Heerebettu, Eranna Bengali, Rajesh M, M.V. Shivarama, Skanda M, Sameer Hadimani.

Mr. Chandran said these cartoons are being featured in the weekly E magazine “E Focus” brought out by the District Sveep Committee. The committee has put out cutouts of “Bale Vote Paadle” caricatures of Mr. Bolar and Navin D. Padil in Kavoor.

Mr. Chandran said voter awareness cartoons by him and other artists will be featured in the exhibition by Karnataka Cartoonists Association that will shortly commence in Bengaluru. A similar exhibition is being planned by cartoonists in Vijayapura district, he said.

