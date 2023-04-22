ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections | BJP’s dam has breached, water will flow out and join sea called Congress: D.K. Shivakumar

April 22, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As several Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders have quit the BJP and joined the Congress, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar took a jibe at the ruling party on Saturday and said, “The BJP’s dam has breached and the water will flow out and join the sea called the Congress.”

Several prominent BJP leaders, including the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, the former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, and many other legislators have resigned and joined the Congress. On Saturday, former MLAs Vishwanath Patil Hebbal, Aravind Chowhan, and Shivanand Patil joined the Congress.

At a press conference at his residence to announce the admission of the former BJP MLAs, who are also prominent leaders from the North Karnataka region, Mr. Shivakumar said, “Many more leaders are joining the Congress.”

The KPCC chief alleged that the Chief Minister’s office has been misusing its powers to conspire with authorities in the Election Commission to ensure the rejection of nomination papers in some constituencies to benefit the ruling BJP.

“In Savadatti-Yellamma constituency in Belagavi district, the scrutiny of the nomination papers have been delayed to help the BJP candidate to correct faulty nomination papers,” he said. He sought a probe into all the telephone calls from the Chief Minister’s office to the designated Returning Officer.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP attempted to reject his nomination papers from the Kanakapura constituency. He asked the Election Commission authorities to take note of the misuse of the powers by the BJP.

