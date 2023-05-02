Karnataka elections: BJP’s assurance on Uniform Civil Code is to polarise voters in State, says Ashok Gehlot

May 02, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll manifesto assurance on the Uniform Civil Code is to polarise voters in Karnataka and the party will not implement it.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Gehlot said that the particular assurance is just like the party’s earlier emotional statements done to polarise voters.

The Central government announced Uniform Civil Code and the Citizenship Amendment Act, which are yet to come into effect. It also abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The assurance on providing three gas cylinders and other assurances in the BJP’s manifesto are all lies. “How can people believe them?”

The five “guarantees” and other announcements made by the Congress is to reach out to the common man, who is braving inflation. “These guarantees and assurances (of the Congress) will help the people save money,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot said that the Congress governments have a good track record of implementing all promises made in the manifesto.

Referring to his government, Mr. Gehlot said Rajasthan is among the three States which is implementing the Old Pension Scheme. It has enacted the right to health. It is providing one domestic gas cylinder every month at ₹500 and also 100 units of free power per month to every household.

“We (Rajasthan government) have shown how promises can be implemented. Our governance is a model for other States,” he said, and claimed that his government has so far implemented 85% of the promises.

“Our financial management is the best, which helps in implementing all promises,” he said, and added that his government has so far not collected tax for the last five years.

While stating that the focus of the Congress is on local issues in Karnataka, Mr. Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should speak about issues concerning Karnataka.

Asked about the fast by the Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, demanding an investigation into corruption charges against the Vasundhara Raje government, Mr. Gehlot said, “My whole focus is on addressing (issues related to) inflation.”

On the Congress’ assurance in its manifesto of banning the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka, Mr. Gehlot evaded a direct reply and said: “Bajrang Bali is Hanuman.”