Karnataka elections: BJP wrests one seat each from Congress and JD(S) in Bidar

May 13, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - BIDAR

Results in Bidar brought some solace for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it wrested one seat each from the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular), increasing its number from two to four seats and retaining two seats of Aurad and Basavakalyana Assembly constituencies.

Of the six Assembly seats, the BJP bagged four seats and the Congress managed to retain its two key seats - Bidar and Bhalki Assembly constituencies.

Four-time MLA and former Minister Rajashekar B. Patil (73,921) lost Humnabad to his cousin and the BJP candidate Siddu Patil (75,515) by 1,594 votes.

In Bidar South, Shailendra Beldale (49,872) of the BJP defeated the Congress candidate Ashok Kheny (48,609). Sitting MLA Bandeppa Kashempur of the JD(S) secured 25,900 votes and was third. It was the only seat held by the JD(S) in the district.

The Congress leader Eshwar Khandre (99,451), representing Bhalki, won for the fourth consecutive term, defeating his cousin Prakash Khandre (71,745) of the BJP by 27,706 votes.

Another leader of the Congress from Bidar Rahim Khan (69,165) retained the seat defeating Suryakant Nagmarpalli (58,385) of the JD(S), by 10,780 votes. The BJPs Ishwar Singh Thakur secured just 17,779 votes.

In Aurad, the BJP MLA Prabhu Chavan (81,382) won for the wins fourth consecutive term defeating the Congress’s Bhimsenrao Shinde (71,813) by 9,569 votes.

In Basavakalyana, the sitting BJP MLA Sharnu Salagar (92,920) managed to retain the seat, beating the Congress candidate Vijay Singh (78,505) by 14,415 votes.

