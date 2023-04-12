Karnataka elections: BJP second list likely by tomorrow, says Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

April 12, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday that the second list of BJP candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections will be released either on Thursday or Friday.

Speaking to presspersons at Dharmasthala Mr. Bommai said that he is speaking to those leaders and MLAs of the party who are upset at not getting the party ticket. The party made them MLAs by giving them due respect. The BJP will continue to respect those leaders, he said.

Mr. Bommai said that he will face the election in his Shiggaon Assembly constituency with the support of the people. “Who is my opponent is not important to me,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that senior party leader K.S. Eshwarappa has not retired from politics. He will continue to be in politics but has said that he will not contest this elections.

Referring to Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara getting upset at not being fielded again by stating that he will not campaign for the party and retire from politics, the Chief Minister said: “Mr. Angara is a gentleman politician. I will talk to him.”

Mr. Bommai said that he will also speak to party leader Laxman Savadi who was denied ticket.

The Chief Minister visited Manjunatha Temple in Dharmasthala. He also visited Kukke Subrahmanya Temple where the party candidate for Sullia Bhagirathi Murulya accompanied him. Later Mr. Bommai arrived in Mangaluru.

He is scheduled to visit Kolluru Mookambika temple in Udupi district, Kateel Durgaparameshwari temple and Somanatheswara Temple in Ullal on April 13.