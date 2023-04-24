Karnataka elections: BJP leaders joined Congress fed up with corruption under party rule, says D.K Shivakumar

April 24, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - MANGALURU

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday that senior BJP leaders, including Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, joined the Congress fed with corruption in the BJP-led government.

Addressing an election campaign of the party at Byndoor in Udupi district, he alleged that corruption is reeling in Karnataka under the BJP government.

He said that the party workers should welcome those who have joined the party with open hand without making any distinction. Once they joined the party they will be Congress workers and leaders.

Mr. Shivakumar said the Congress will bring out a policy to create more employment opportunities in the State if elected to power. In addition, it will create a corporation for the development of coastal Karnataka.

He said that the BJP has lost its existence in the State. The income of farmers did not double as promised by the BJP, he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed under the BJP rule. The BJP government could not handle the COVID-19 situation effectively. People could not cremate the victims of COVID-19 with due honours.

The party candidate for Baindoor Gopal Poojary was present.