HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka elections: BJP leaders joined Congress fed up with corruption under party rule, says D.K Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar has said that senior BJP leaders, including Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, joined the Congress fed with corruption in the BJP-led government

April 24, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at a poll campaign at Yadthare village in Byndoor of Udupi district on Sunday.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at a poll campaign at Yadthare village in Byndoor of Udupi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar said on Sunday that senior BJP leaders, including Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, joined the Congress fed with corruption in the BJP-led government.

Addressing an election campaign of the party at Byndoor in Udupi district, he alleged that corruption is reeling in Karnataka under the BJP government.

He said that the party workers should welcome those who have joined the party with open hand without making any distinction. Once they joined the party they will be Congress workers and leaders.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at a poll campaign at Yadthare village in Byndoor of Udupi district on Sunday.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar at a poll campaign at Yadthare village in Byndoor of Udupi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar said the Congress will bring out a policy to create more employment opportunities in the State if elected to power. In addition, it will create a corporation for the development of coastal Karnataka.

He said that the BJP has lost its existence in the State. The income of farmers did not double as promised by the BJP, he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said that prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed under the BJP rule. The BJP government could not handle the COVID-19 situation effectively. People could not cremate the victims of COVID-19 with due honours.

The party candidate for Baindoor Gopal Poojary was present.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.