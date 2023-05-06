Karnataka elections: BJP leader asks Congress to make stand on triple talaq, hijab clear

May 06, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - MANGALURU

The State BJP Mahila Morcha president Geetha Vivekananda has asked the Congress to make its stand clear on triple talaq and hijab.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi on Friday, she said that the BJP brought The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 to protect the rights of women from the minority community.

When the Bill had been tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Congress had opposed it. Now the Congress should make it clear whether it is not in favour of protecting the rights of women, she said.

Ms. Vivekananda said that after the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padao’ scheme was launched by the Union government, the gender ratio improved in the country. It was 918 girls for every 1,000 boys in 2014-15, however it increased to 934 girls for every 1,000 boys in 2021-22, she claimed.

She said that communal riots take place whenever there is a Congress government in the State. The number of murders of Hindu youths and illegal cow transportation cases increase during the Congress’ regime.

Meanwhile, Anil Antony, son of veteran Kerala Congress leader A.K. Antony, who joined the BJP recently, told reporters in Udupi on Friday said that he joined the BJP in appreciation of the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The double-engine government in Karnataka helped to realise several development projects on time. Many employment opportunities have been created in Bengaluru as start-up companies are mushrooming in good numbers, he said.

The Congress is planning to use Karnataka as its ATM, Mr. Antony said.