Karnataka elections: BJP govt. formed Billava Development Corporation in hurry to woo voters, says Congress

May 07, 2023 - MANGALURU

General secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) R. Padmaraj said on Saturday that the BJP government in the State tried to woo the Backward Class Billavas by announcing the Billava Development Corporation just a few days ahead of declaring the Assembly election.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, he said that the announcement is nothing but a ploy to grab votes. At least three months’ time is required for creating a development corporation, because it has to be registered through the Companies Act. There has to be a bylaw for its proper functioning. Though a full-fledged Budget for 2023-24 was presented, not a single rupee was given for the corporation, he said.

Mr. Padmaraj said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned in Karnataka, with all intensity out of losing the election.

He said that price rise has made the life of people difficult and hence the Congress offered guarantee cards to the people. He said that the last State Budget of Karnataka was at ₹3.09 lakh crore and to fulfill the guarantee cards schemes, it requires just ₹50,000 crore.

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference in Udupi on Saturday, KPCC NRI unit president and Karnataka NRI Forum former deputy chairperson Arathi Krishna said that a separate ministry will be started for non-resident Kannadigas if the Congress comes back to power in the State. She said that such a ministry exists in Kerala and Rajasthan.

