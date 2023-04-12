Karnataka elections | BJP faces rebellion from disappointed ticket aspirants; Savadi, Gulihatti Shekar announce decision to quit party

April 12, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The ruling BJP is facing the heat of rebellion and heartburn by the disappointed ticket aspirants close on the heels of the party releasing its first list of candidates comprising 189 names. The party has made way for 52 fresh faces in the first list and has replaced 11 incumbent MLAs.

The party is facing a tough situation in Athani of Belagavi district where MLC and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi announced his decision to quit the BJP after he was denied the ticket.

Next move tomorrow

Mr. Savadi, who is keen to contest the Assembly polls, said he would announce his next political move soon after consulting his supporters. Expressing disappointment over not getting the ticket, Mr. Savadi trained his guns on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is his long-time associate, by saying that Mr. Bommai could have informed him about missing out on the ticket earlier to avoid the ignominy.

Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, he sarcastically remarked that Mr. Bommai would not only get the second term as Chief Minister, but may also succeed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister some time later.

Dharna staged

Another incumbent MLA from Belagavi district, Anil Benake, too expressed his anguish over missing out on the party ticket, while his supporters staged a dharna in front of the residence of local MP to express displeasure.

Similarly, the former Minister and incumbent MLA Gulihatti Shekar, who has been denied the ticket, made it clear that he would contest as an Independent from Hosadurga. Maintaining that he was one of those who helped in bringing the BJP to power for the first time in Karnataka, he alleged that the party had now ignored him.

Minister and six-time MLA S. Angara, who was denied the ticket, announced retirement from politics itself while expressing disappointment over the party not giving him the ticket. Pointing out that he never faced any controversies or allegations in his political career, he wondered if being honest proved costly for him.

Another incumbent MLA Raghupathi Bhat broke down in front of cameras while saying that he felt sad that the party had ignored him and instead chosen a candidate who had been groomed by him.

One more MLC resigns

Meanwhile, the former Minister and MLC R. Shankar, who was an aspirant for the party ticket from Ranebennur, tendered his resignation to the MLC post in a bid to contest as an Independent as the party denied him the ticket. Mr. Shankar accused the BJP of ignoring him after utilising his services to form its government.