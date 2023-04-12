Karnataka elections | BJP desists from effecting a comprehensive overhaul in its first list

April 12, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - BENGALURU

Though several senior BJP leaders in Karnataka, especially those facing controversies, were anxious about the possibility of getting an axe from the high command, the first list of candidates released by the party for the Assembly elections shows that the party has desisted from any comprehensive rehaul.

Several senior leaders in Karnataka were apprehensive after the BJP managed to sweep the Gujarat Assembly polls by replacing 38 incumbent MLAs. The fact that the Central leaders frequently visited the State to monitor poll preparations had further added to the expectation of a rehaul.

Relieved lot

But they are now relieved as the first list comprising 189 names released on Tuesday shows that the party has replaced only 11 incumbent MLAs so far, including veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa and Halady Srinivas Shetty, who had already announced retirement from electoral politics.

Though there are 52 new faces in the first list, most of these new faces have replaced the losers in the previous Assembly elections rather than incumbent MLAs.

In fact, enthused by the possibility of emulating the Gujarat experiment in Karnataka, several party workers had been actively venting their anger against several MLAs whom they thought were not responsive to their problems. But their expectations have been dashed.

Going soft on some

The BJP has made significant changes only in the coastal region where it has a strong organisational presence.

Interestingly, while it dealt sternly with leaders such as S. Angara who are loyal to the party, it appears to have adopted a soft stand towards influential candidates which is evident with the party giving the ticket to two candidates from the Katti family, fielding the son of Minister B.S. Anand Singh, and supporting the powerful Jarkiholis in Belagavi district.

The critics of the BJP interpret this as the result of a tight political situation that has not given scope for much political play for the party leaders. However, leaders who are in the know about developments in the BJP, said that the central leadership could not effect a complete rehaul this time as it also had to take into account the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

A balancing act

“We cannot afford to effect drastic changes in the areas where our organisation is not strong. Our main concern is to identify winnable candidates as we have to win the Assembly elections,” a BJP leader said. However, he maintained that the party has been trying to balance between winning potential as well as its image.

A significant feature of the list is that the party has fielded prominent leaders R. Ashok and V. Somanna to take on Congress leaders D.K. Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, respectively. Also, the party has given chance to a large number of young candidates, especially those below the age of 40.