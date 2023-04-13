ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: BJP denies ticket to Byndoor MLA, fields fresher

April 13, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - MANGALURU

Gururaj Gantihole will contest the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections from Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP fielded a fresher, Gururaj Gantihole, from Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district by denying the ticket to the incumbent MLA B.M. Sukumara Shetty in the second list released late on Wednesday.

With this, the party has denied ticket to five incumbent MLAs in the coastal belt covering Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada. In the first list released on Tuesday, ticket was not given to S. Angara (Sullia), Sanjeeva Matandoor (Puttur), Lalaji R. Mendon (Kaup), and K. Raghupathi Bhat (Udupi).

Kundapur BJP MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty (Udupi district) had earlier declared that he will not contest the poll for the sixth time.

Earlier, Mr. Shetty had contested the 2013 elections from the same constituency unsuccessfully from the BJP against K. Gopala Poojary of the Congress. But he managed to win against Mr. Poojary in the 2018 elections.

