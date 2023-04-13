HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka elections: BJP denies ticket to Byndoor MLA, fields fresher

Gururaj Gantihole will contest the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections from Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district

April 13, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP fielded a fresher, Gururaj Gantihole, from Byndoor Assembly constituency in Udupi district by denying the ticket to the incumbent MLA B.M. Sukumara Shetty in the second list released late on Wednesday.

With this, the party has denied ticket to five incumbent MLAs in the coastal belt covering Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada. In the first list released on Tuesday, ticket was not given to S. Angara (Sullia), Sanjeeva Matandoor (Puttur), Lalaji R. Mendon (Kaup), and K. Raghupathi Bhat (Udupi).

Kundapur BJP MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty (Udupi district) had earlier declared that he will not contest the poll for the sixth time.

Earlier, Mr. Shetty had contested the 2013 elections from the same constituency unsuccessfully from the BJP against K. Gopala Poojary of the Congress. But he managed to win against Mr. Poojary in the 2018 elections.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Mangalore / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.