ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka elections: Basavaraj Bommai files nomination papers from Shiggaon

April 15, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Karnataka Chief Minister will file his nomination papers again on April 19 after taking out a procession of party workers and leaders and BJP national president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to accompany him then

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers for election to Shiggaon Assembly segment in Shiggaon in Haveri district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate seeking re-election from Shiggaon Assembly constituency in Haveri district on Saturday.

It was a symbolic filing of nomination papers accompanied by Public Works Minister C.C. Patil, Shivakumar Udasi, MP, at the office of the Returning Officer in Shiggaon. He will file his nomination papers again on April 19 after taking out a procession of party workers and leaders. BJP national president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to accompany him on April 19.

On Saturday, before proceeding to Shiggaon, Mr. Bommai visited Siddharoodha Mutt in Hubballi and offered prayers. In Shiggaon he offered prayers at Dyamavva Temple before garlanding statues of B.R. Ambedkar and Kittur Rani Chennamma and then proceed to the tahsildar’s office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons after filing nomination papers, Mr. Bommai said that the electorate of Shiggaon had always stood behind him and he was confident of getting elected with highest margin this time too.

He said he has initiated several development projects in the constituency including textile park and several others, and people would always support development works. He also said whoever might be the opponent, it would be a good fight if the opponent is strong. However he was sure of the support from people of Shiggaon.

Regarding allegations by MLA Nehru Olekar, he said he would ask Mr. Olekar to provide proof to the the allegations he had made. But before that he should clarify on the allegations against him (Olekar), he said.

Apart from Mr. Bommai, 20 other filed their nomination papers in three districts of Kittur Karnataka and two districts of Central Karnataka on the day.

In Haveri district, Shambhuling Hukkeri of the KRS also filed one set of nomination papers. So far nine candidates have filed 13 nomination papers in Haveri district.

In Dharwad district, six candidates filed nomination papers for Dharwad (1), Hubballi-Dharwad West(2), Kalaghatagi (2), and Navalgund (1) Assembly segments.

In Gadag district, three candidates filed nomination papers in Shirahatti and Gadag assembly segments on Saturday. So far nine nomination papers have been filed in the district.

In Davangere district two candidates filed their nomination papers for Maykonda and Channagiri constituencies. So far six nominations have been filed in seven constituencies of the district.

In Chitradurga district, seven candidates filed nomination papers on Saturday, taking the total number of nominations filed so far to eight.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US