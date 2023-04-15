Karnataka elections: Basavaraj Bommai files nomination papers from Shiggaon

April 15, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers as BJP candidate seeking re-election from Shiggaon Assembly constituency in Haveri district on Saturday.

It was a symbolic filing of nomination papers accompanied by Public Works Minister C.C. Patil, Shivakumar Udasi, MP, at the office of the Returning Officer in Shiggaon. He will file his nomination papers again on April 19 after taking out a procession of party workers and leaders. BJP national president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to accompany him on April 19.

On Saturday, before proceeding to Shiggaon, Mr. Bommai visited Siddharoodha Mutt in Hubballi and offered prayers. In Shiggaon he offered prayers at Dyamavva Temple before garlanding statues of B.R. Ambedkar and Kittur Rani Chennamma and then proceed to the tahsildar’s office.

Addressing presspersons after filing nomination papers, Mr. Bommai said that the electorate of Shiggaon had always stood behind him and he was confident of getting elected with highest margin this time too.

He said he has initiated several development projects in the constituency including textile park and several others, and people would always support development works. He also said whoever might be the opponent, it would be a good fight if the opponent is strong. However he was sure of the support from people of Shiggaon.

Regarding allegations by MLA Nehru Olekar, he said he would ask Mr. Olekar to provide proof to the the allegations he had made. But before that he should clarify on the allegations against him (Olekar), he said.

Apart from Mr. Bommai, 20 other filed their nomination papers in three districts of Kittur Karnataka and two districts of Central Karnataka on the day.

In Haveri district, Shambhuling Hukkeri of the KRS also filed one set of nomination papers. So far nine candidates have filed 13 nomination papers in Haveri district.

In Dharwad district, six candidates filed nomination papers for Dharwad (1), Hubballi-Dharwad West(2), Kalaghatagi (2), and Navalgund (1) Assembly segments.

In Gadag district, three candidates filed nomination papers in Shirahatti and Gadag assembly segments on Saturday. So far nine nomination papers have been filed in the district.

In Davangere district two candidates filed their nomination papers for Maykonda and Channagiri constituencies. So far six nominations have been filed in seven constituencies of the district.

In Chitradurga district, seven candidates filed nomination papers on Saturday, taking the total number of nominations filed so far to eight.