Karnataka elections: Aspirants upset over possibility of Congress ticket to Limbikai

April 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Upset over the possibility of the Congress ticket being issued to former CM’s legal advisor Mohan Limbikai in the Hubballi-Dharwad West Assembly constituency, aspirants for the party ticket, including KPCC State spokesperson P.H. Neeralakeri, Deepak Chinchore, Mayur More, Basavaraj Malakari and others, sounded the bugle of rebellion and warned of fielding one as an Independent candidate.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Saturday along with other aspirants, Mr. Neeralakeri said that he was one among 11 aspirants for the Congress ticket in the Hubballi-Dharwad West segment (presently represented by BJP’s Arvind Bellad) and was a loyal party worker for long.

“I have been working for the party sincerely and have also applied for the ticket. However the high command’s move to consider giving the ticket to Mr. Limbikai who recently joined the Congress is a matter of great disappointment and displeasure among leaders and party workers,” he said.

Considering an outsider for the party ticket, when there was a pro-Congress wave in the constituency, would definitely be demoralising for the workers who had been working for the party, he said.

“If the high command decided to issue ticket to Mr. Limbikai, then all 11 aspirants will be forced to unite and field one candidate as an Independent in order to defeat the official candidate of the party,” he warned.

Mr. Neeralakeri said KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar seemed to have forgotten the oath he took while assuming office, of building the party and not neglecting the party workers.

“We don’t know how the name of Mr. Limbikai was finalised in the screening committee meeting. What happened to the outcome of individual surveys?. A one-time MLC and CM’s legal advisor, Mr. Limbikai has contributed nothing towards the development of the constituency. He has done nothing for his community too. Why issue ticket to him?,” he sought to know.

Mr. Neeralakeri alleged that Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah was batting for Mr. Limbikai (a close aide of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa) on the advice of Mr. Yediyurappa. Mr. Siddaramaiah seemed to have forgotten the fact that it was the aspirants who had mobilised crowd for the ‘Prajadhwani Yatre’ in the region, he claimed.

Mr. Neeralakeri, Mr. Chinchore, Mr. Mayur, and other aspirants said that they would approach party supremo Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to apprise them about the ground realities and the injustice meted out to loyal party workers and leaders. They demanded that any one of them should be considered for the ticket.