Karnataka elections are back, but no end to white-topping mess in Bengaluru

April 17, 2023 07:32 pm - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

The State is gearing up for a new government, but for residents and motorists in many parts of the city, it is their same old struggle with road closures and deviations to facilitate the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) project of white-topping the city roads. Apart from creating a traffic mess, the project has also been a political subject every election.

The BBMP every year allots crores of funds to lay concrete roads, a project that started in 2017 under the then Congress government led by Siddaramaiah.

According to the government, white-topping was a solution to ensure longevity of the city’s roads, but experts and citizens seem to disagree.

The BBMP had taken up white-topping work under the Chief Minister Nagarothana scheme. The white-topping project received ₹800 crore in 2016-17 for the development of 29 roads (93.47km), ₹690 crore in 2017-18 for the development of 41 roads (63.26 km), and ₹1,139 crore in 2018-19 for development of 89 roads (123 km).

Probe never came to light

The BJP government, which came to power in 2019 led by then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, had ordered a probe into white-topping and TenderSure projects in the city, undertaken by the previous Congress, and the JD(S) and Congress coalition governments.

However, the probe report has not been released into the public domain so far and no action has been taken. Ironically, the present BJP government continued the project, amid opposition from party members.

A senior BBMP official told The Hindu, “The probe report was submitted to the State government by the probe team, which was headed by retired PWD Chief Engineer Capt. R.R. Doddihal. However, the report never came out nor was any action taken”.

BJP continues project

In March 2022, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the Legislative Council the State government will review the white-topping of roads in the State and introduce norms for it owing to the high cost of the process.

“If normal asphalting costs ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore for a kilometre, white-topping costs ₹9 crore to ₹10 crore for the same length. The government will relook into white-topping due to the high cost though the maintenance of the white-topped roads is low,” the Chief Minister had said, responding to a question from Congress member S. Ravi.

By June 2022, the third phase of the white-topping project was approved by the Chief Minister. Mr. Bommai approved the project estimated to cost ₹1,154 crore which will cover 121.70 kilometres of 89 roads.

In this year’s Budget, the government earmarked ₹1,000 crore for white-topping 150 km of roads in the city, and the BBMP will fund ₹410 crore for the project.

The BBMP is undertaking white-topping on select roads under special infrastructure projects grants. The civic body in its project documents claims that the asphalted or blacktopped roads found commonly in the city have an expected life span of five years.

“The arterial roads which have been maintained by BBMP were in need of maintenance/rehabilitation due to wear and tear from heavy traffic during peak hours. Also, drainage is also the major cause of concern in the rainy season, which is affecting the life of pavement in terms of structural failure. Hence, in order to overcome the failure, white topping is the suitable proposal without disturbing the overall pavement structure. Hence, to prevent the formation of potholes and to provide roads offering better rideability, major roads need to be white-topped. The white-topped roads are expected to last up to 15-20 years,” reads a BBMP document on white-topping projects.

The BBMP has completed the phase one project of white-topping, but the second and third phases are yet to be completed, according to BBMP officials.

Rapid road failure

As elections neared and the project, which had aimed to benefit road users, came under severe criticism for creating a problem for motorists by way of delay in completion of work and traffic diversions, the BBMP tried out another way to complete the road concretisation work soon by adopting the ‘rapid road’ technology by using precast technology.

As an experiment, a 375-metre stretch was laid on Old Madras Road (OMR) with rapid road technology. In this method, precast slabs are prepared, joined, strengthened and then laid. While this project too suffered the problem of missed deadlines, within a month, road developed cracks, prompting the BBMP to not go ahead with the rapid road technology on other roads as the project costs more than white-topping.