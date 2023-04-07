Karnataka Elections | AAP trying to make a mark amidst crises 

April 07, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Bengaluru:

While the main Opposition parties, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, continue to stress the need to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for upcoming Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party is battling multiple issues as it works on its prospects in the State.

The party in power in Delhi and Punjab has been a minor player in Karnataka. It contested the previous elections but has not been able to open its account so far. However, it announced that it would fight in all 224 Assembly constituencies across the State this time.

On March 4, the AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, held the party’s maiden public meeting in Davangere and promised free electricity, good education in government schools, and good healthcare if they come to power.

After this, the party started its groundwork in the State.

AAP dependent on Kejriwal

The party is solely dependent on Mr. Kejriwal and the various development models in Delhi. A day before he came to Karnataka, retired IPS officer Bhaskar Rao, who was in AAP, joined the ruling BJP on March 1. Mr. Rao had taken voluntary retirement in 2022 and joined the AAP.

However, party sources said the development has not impacted the AAP in Karnataka. “There is no impact from Mr. Rao quitting the party or the allegation of a lack of prominent face in the party. We have a very good development model in Delhi and now in Punjab,” a source said.

After joining the BJP, Mr. Rao had alleged that though he was associated with the AAP for about a year, he felt that the party did not have the capability to grow in Karnataka. He described the BJP as the only party that can protect the integrity of the country.

Delhi model

Speaking to The Hindu, AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari said, “The party has given good governance in both Delhi and Punjab with high-quality education, healthcare, and good governance; the same will be implemented in the State. We will make a big difference in this election by contesting all the seats since people want change, especially from the corrupt governments that ruled Karnataka.”

AAP’s Karnataka convener Prithvi Reddy said the other political parties in the State had completely failed to meet the expectations of the people, and there was no development by the government, especially in the health and education sectors. The AAP would start alternative ideas on the lines of the Delhi model of governance in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the party is also worried about the arrest of the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. A source said that the arrest would have an impact on the party but added that everyone knows that it is a “politically motivated” arrest.

Shrugging off the obstacles, the party has taken up various initiatives with hopes of emerging as an important political party in the State. It conducted ‘Gram Sampark Abhiyaan’ to expand the network of the party at the grassroots level across the State. The party has added 10 frontal organisations, of women, youth, OBC, SC/ST, traders, farmers and professional wings to its Karnataka unit.

140 candidates announced

Recently, the party has announced tickets for 140 candidates, including Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa (Chickpet), former KAS officer K. Mathai (Shantinagar), Kannada actor Tennis Krishna (Turuvekere), AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari (C.V. Raman Nagar), and AAP co-convener Shanthala Damle (Mahalakshmi Layout).

Mr. Reddy said, “All our candidates represent various sections of society, and 50% of them are aged below 45. We have selected these candidates after conducting a survey. Candidates selected by the party represent farmers, youth, women, advocates, doctors, IT professionals and other backgrounds.”