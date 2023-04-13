Karnataka elections | 221 candidates, including Ministers, file nominations on day one

April 13, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Party-wise break-up of nominations Bharatiya Janata Party - 27 Congress - 26 Janata Dal (S) - 12 Aam Aadmi Party - 10 Bahujan Samaj Party - 1 Unrecognised parties - 100 Independents - 45

As many as 221 candidates, including a few Ministers, and 24 women candidates, filed nominations for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections on Thursday, when the poll process was set in motion. This follows the issuance of the gazette notification for the elections.

BJP Ministers Murugesh Nirani, K. Sudhakar, S.T. Somashekar, C.C. Patil, and V. Sunil Kumar were among those who filed their nomination papers on day one.

According to the Election Commission, 27 Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, 26 of the Congress, 12 of the Janata Dal (S), 10 of the Aam Aadmi Party, and one from the Bahujan Samaj Party filed the papers. There were 100 nominations by unrecognised parties and 45 by Independents.

According to the EC schedule of events, the last date for filing nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 24.

‘Auspicious day’

Dr. Sudhakar is contesting for the third time from Chickballapur. He holds the Health and Medical Education portfolios. He said he filed his papers without the ‘B’ form on the first day as it was an auspicious day. “I had to visit Tirupati and perform puja to our family deity. Hence, could not collect the ‘B’ form,” he said.

Mr. Somashekar, who is contesting from Yeshwantapur constituency in Bengaluru, submitted his papers at the office of the Returning Officer in Yeshwantpur. Dr. Sudhakar and Mr. Somashekar were among the group of MLAs who shifted loyalty from the Congress to the BJP during the ‘Operation Lotus’ in 2019.

Mr. Nirani, who is Large and Medium Industries Minister, is contesting from Bilagi in Bagalkot. He has won three times since 2004 and this is his fourth election.

Public Works Minister Mr. Patil, who is the BJP candidate for Nargund, is seeking a fourth term. He is among the 21 aspirants who filed their nominations in three districts of Kittur Karnataka and two districts of Central Karnataka.

In Gokak, the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi filed his nomination papers. This is the eighth time that Mr. Jarkiholi is filing his nomination papers from Gokak. He had won six elections and lost one.

Wives richer than Ministers

Dr. Sudhakar has declared assets of ₹4.42 crore in an affidavit filed along with his nomination for the May 10 Assembly elections. His wife, Preethi G.A., is way richer than him with total assets of ₹38.79 crore, as per the affidavit.

Total assets (movable and immovable) of his family that includes his wife and three dependent children are worth about ₹44.82 crore, as per the details provided in the affidavit.

Movable assets under his name are worth ₹2.79 crore while immovable assets are ₹12.98 lakh, with the total coming to ₹2.92 crore, as per the affidavit.

His liabilities in the form of loans from banks and financial institutions are over ₹1.61 crore while his wife’s liabilities in the form of bank loans and financial institutions ₹19.06 crore.

Dr. Sudhakar owns a Lancer and three tractors worth ₹73.5 lakh each, and jewelery worth ₹9.5 lakh, according to the affidavit.

Nirani family

Similarly, Mr. Nirani’s wife, Kamala Nirani, has more assets and liabilities than him. Mr. Nirani’s family members have a total of ₹90 crore assets and liabilities of ₹69 crore.

Ms. Kamala Nirani has total moveable assets of ₹38 crore and Mr. Nirani has ₹27 crore in moveable assets. They include investments of the Minister and his wife in 10 companies, cooperative societies, including sugar industries and cement factories.

The Minister has immoveable assets worth ₹8.6 crore. Ms. Kamala Nirani has immoveable assets valued at ₹23 crore. The Minister’s liabilities are ₹22 crore while his wife’s liabilities are valued at ₹47 crore. Most of these are loans from financial institutions.

Interestingly, the Minister often makes a claim that he had started 22 factories in the last 25 years.