ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka election results 2023 | Congress extends lead beyond halfway mark, BJP expresses hope of securing majority

May 13, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - BENGALURU

The opposition party marched ahead establishing a lead in 112 constituencies, while the BJP was leading in 74 segments, the latest Election Commission (EC) trends of counting of votes polled in the Karnataka Assembly elections showed

PTI

Congress on May 13 seemed to be on course to breach rival BJP's lone southern citadel Karnataka, racing ahead beyond halfway mark to form a government on its own. Buoyed by the initial trends, Congress said the message given to the BJP was to stick to public issues that matter, even as the saffron party expressed hope of securing the simple majority of 113.

The opposition party marched ahead establishing a lead in 112 constituencies, while the BJP was leading in 74 segments, the latest Election Commission (EC) trends of counting of votes polled in the Karnataka Assembly elections showed.

Live Now | Karnataka election results live | Congress crosses halfway mark in early trends, ahead on 115 seats; BJP leading in Bengaluru

The former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda-led JD(S) is leading in 30 segments, and others in 5 seats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon) and Congress State unit President D. K. Shivakumar (Kanakapura) were leading in their respective seats.

Former CM Jagadish Shettar, who quit the BJP after being denied to contest in the May 10 polls for the 224-member Assembly, was trailing in Hubballi-Dharwad Central by 2,614 votes. He was fielded there by the Congress.

JD(S) leader and another former CM, H. D. Kumaraswamy was leading in Channapatna against BJP's C. P. Yogeshwara by 93 votes.

Shivakumar was ahead of his BJP rival, state minister R. Ashoka by about 6,000 votes.

Congress leader Pavan Khera said, “This is the message for the BJP that please stick to issues that matter to everyday life of people and don’t try and divide India.”

Former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader D. V. Sadananda Gowda said: “It is too early to comment on the final results. But certainly we will cross 113.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US