ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka election results 2023 | CM Bommai concedes defeat for BJP

May 13, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

“We will take this result in our stride and reorganise the party and come back during the Lok Sabha elections,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai, who conceded defeat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections | Photo Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has conceded defeat in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections after early trends showed that the Congress were on course to win a majority.

ALSO READ |Karnataka election results live

“We could not make the mark despite a lot of efforts put in by everybody, right from our Prime Minister. Congress has able to make the mark,” Mr. Bommai told the media.

“Once the results come, we will do the detailed analysis. As a national political party, we will see what are the gaps and deficiencies in different levels. We will look into that.”

He added that the BJP would look to make a comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will take this result in our stride and reorganise the party and come back during the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US