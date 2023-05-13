Karnataka Election results 2023 | Will form government on our own strength, PM’s visit had no impact on voters: Siddaramaiah

May 13, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Mysuru

With the leads indicating that the Congress is likely to get a majority in the Karnataka Assembly polls, the party said it is now certain that it has won and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “lost” as the BJP had made its election campaign a “referendum on the PM”.

The Congress was striding forward with leads in 117 seats while the BJP was ahead in 75 in Karnataka, according to Election Commission trends, as votes were counted for an election widely seen as a litmus test for both parties ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls.

“As the results firm up in Karnataka it is now certain that the Congress has won and the PM has lost. The BJP had made its election campaign a referendum on the PM and on the state getting his ‘ashirwaad’. That has been decisively rejected!” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

The Congress fought these elections on local issues of livelihood and food security, price rise, farmer distress, electricity supply, joblessness and corruption, he said.

“The PM injected divisiveness and attempted polarisation. The vote in Karnataka is for an engine in Bengaluru that will combine economic growth with social harmony,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Amit Shah, Nadda’s visit had no impact: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on May 13 said the party will come to power on its own by winning over 120 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly and claimed the visits of BJP brass led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no impact on the voters of the State.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the visits of Mr. Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J. P. Nadda have had no impact on the voters of Karnataka.

"Congress party will win by getting over 120 seats, it is still the initial stage, more rounds of counting have to be completed. So Congress will come to power by getting over 120 seats on its own strength," the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly told reporters.

"I had been saying let Narendra Modi or Amit Shah or J P Nadda come how many ever times they want to the state (but) that will have no impact on the voters of Karnataka because people are fed up with BJP, their corruption, maladministration and their anti-people politics," he said.

People were also not happy with the saffron party since it did no developmental work. "People wanted change, and they have given their verdict accordingly," he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah. a leading contender for the Chief Minister's post, said in Varuna he is leading with 8,000 votes after about three rounds, and will win with an even bigger margin.

He said his opponent, Minister V. Somanna will lose both in Varuna and in Chamarajanagara, the other seat from where the BJP candidate is contesting from, against Congress' Puttarangashetty.