Karnataka election results 2023 | PM Modi congratulates Congress for victory

May 13, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 13 greeted Congress for their electoral victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections and wished the party well in meeting people’s aspirations.

“Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations,” the PM wrote in a tweet.

“I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come,” he said in another tweet.

The Congress is headed to a big win as it won 121 seats and was leading in 15 more in the elections to the 224-member Assembly.