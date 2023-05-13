HamberMenu
Karnataka Election Results 2023 | JD(S) candidate H. P. Swaroop inches to victory against BJP MLA Preetham Gowda in Hassan

The constituency attracted statewide attention ahead of the elections as Bhavani Revanna, wife of former minister H. D. Revanna was one among the aspirants of JD(S) ticket in Hassan

May 13, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 04:18 pm IST - SHIVAMOGGA

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) candidate H. P. Swaroop is said to have won against BJP MLA Preetham Gowda of the BJP in Hassan.

JD(S) candidate H. P. Swaroop is said to have won against BJP MLA Preetham Gowda of the BJP in Hassan, which witnessed a high-voltage campaign. The election is yet to announce the results officially.

The constituency attracted statewide attention ahead of the elections as Bhavani Revanna, wife of former minister H. D. Revanna was one among the aspirants of JD(S) ticket in Hassan.

Earlier, Preetham Gowda had challenged that he would win against either H. D. Revanna or his wife Bhavani Revanna with a margin not less than 50,000 votes. He said he would resign if his victory margin was less even by one vote.

Following the differences within H. D. Deve Gowda’s family over fielding Bhavani Revanna, finally, H. P. Swaroop, son of former four-time MLA H. S. Prakash was fielded. Former CM H. D. Kumaraswamy was in favour of Swaroop, while H. D. Revanna wanted the ticket for his wife.

However, after the candidate was finalised, the family members of H. D. Deve Gowda campaigned for Swaroop extensively. Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, MLC Suraj Revanna did the campaign. Former PM H. D. Deve Gowda himself visited Hassan twice and campaigned for Swaroop.

