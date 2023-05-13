ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka Election Results 2023 | Congress ahead in all constituencies of Chamarajanagar and Kodagu districts

May 13, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 04:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress also appears set to breach the saffron stronghold of Kodagu district by leading in both the constituencies of the district

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party appears set to sweep the border district of Chamarajanagar and Kodagu in the elections to the Legislative Assembly. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress party appears set to sweep the border district of Chamarajanagar while breaching the BJP’s fortress in Kodagu in the elections to the Legislative Assembly.

ALSO READ | Karnataka election results live

Around 11 a.m., the Congress party was leading in all four Assembly constituencies in Chamarajanagar district including in the Chamarajanagar segment, where BJP’s V. Somanna pitted against Congress party candidate C. Puttarangashetty, a former Minister.

Mr. Puttarangashetty of the Congress had polled 67,211 votes, while Mr. Somanna had secured 53,839 votes after the 13th round of counting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress candidate in Hanur, R. Narendra, was leading over his nearest BJP rival Preethan K. N. by about 2,500 votes, while Congress candidate A. R. Krishnamurthy was leading over BJP’s N. Mahesh in Kollegal reserved Assembly seat after the 10th round of counting.

In Gundlupet, Congress party’s H M Ganesh Prasad had polled 19,161 votes against BJP’s sitting MLA Niranjan Kumar, who was trailing by securing 11,617 votes after third round of counting.

Congress set to breach Kodagu

The Congress also appears set to breach the saffron stronghold of Kodagu district by leading in both the constituencies of the district.

While Congress party’s Mantar Gowda had polled 43,418 votes in Madikeri, his BJP rival and sitting MLA Appachu Ranjan had secured 40,450 votes after 10th round of counting.

In Virajpet, Congress candidate A. S. Ponnanna was leading by more than 4,000 votes by securing 60,951 votes against BJP sitting MLA and former Speaker K. G. Bopaiah, who had polled 56,713 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US