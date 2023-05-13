ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka election results 2023 | In Vijayapura, Congress leads in six of eight seats; BJP, JDS lead in one each 

May 13, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Belagavi

In Bijapur city seat, the BJP star campaigner Basanagouda Patil Yatnal leads by around 23,000 votes against the Congress nominee Abdul Hamid Musharif.

The Hindu Bureau

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In Vijayapura, the Congress leads in six of the eight seats and the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) [JDS] lead in one each. In Bijapur city seat, the BJP star campaigner Basanagouda Patil Yatnal leads by around 23,000 votes against the Congress nominee Abdul Hamid Musharif.

Also Read | Karnataka election results live

In Devar Hippargi, Bheemanagouda Patil of the JDS leads over BJP MLA Somanagouda Patil Sasanur. However, the JDS is set to lose the Nagathan seat.

In Muddebihal, Ameenappagouda Patil Nadahalli, BJP MLA, trails behind Appaji Nadagouda of Congress by more than 4,000 votes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Basavana Bagewadi, Congress nominee Shivanand Patil leads over JDS nominee Appugouda Patil by around 3,000 votes. S. K. Bellubbi of the BJP is in the third place with 15,338 votes. BJP had dropped Appugouda Patil, who had lost to the Congress in 2018, and chose S. K. Bellubbi, former Minister.

In Babaleshwar, former Minister and the Congress nominee M. B. Patil leads by around 7,000 against the BJP nominee Vijugouda Patil.

In Nagathan, Congress nominee Vithal Khatakdond leads by 24,000 over Sanjiv Aihole of the BJP, pushing the JDS MLA Devanand Chauhan to the third place.

Yashvantharaya Gouda Patil, Congress MLA, leads by around 12,000 over JDS nominee B. D. Patil Hanjagi, leading the BJP’s Kasugouda Biradar in the third place. In Sindagi, Ashok Managuli of the Congress leads by around 5,000 over Ramesh Bhusnur, BJP MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US