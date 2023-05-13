Karnataka election results 2023 | In Vijayapura, Congress leads in six of eight seats; BJP, JDS lead in one each 

May 13, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - Belagavi

In Vijayapura, the Congress leads in six of the eight seats and the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) [JDS] lead in one each. In Bijapur city seat, the BJP star campaigner Basanagouda Patil Yatnal leads by around 23,000 votes against the Congress nominee Abdul Hamid Musharif.

In Devar Hippargi, Bheemanagouda Patil of the JDS leads over BJP MLA Somanagouda Patil Sasanur. However, the JDS is set to lose the Nagathan seat.

In Muddebihal, Ameenappagouda Patil Nadahalli, BJP MLA, trails behind Appaji Nadagouda of Congress by more than 4,000 votes.

In Basavana Bagewadi, Congress nominee Shivanand Patil leads over JDS nominee Appugouda Patil by around 3,000 votes. S. K. Bellubbi of the BJP is in the third place with 15,338 votes. BJP had dropped Appugouda Patil, who had lost to the Congress in 2018, and chose S. K. Bellubbi, former Minister.

In Babaleshwar, former Minister and the Congress nominee M. B. Patil leads by around 7,000 against the BJP nominee Vijugouda Patil.

In Nagathan, Congress nominee Vithal Khatakdond leads by 24,000 over Sanjiv Aihole of the BJP, pushing the JDS MLA Devanand Chauhan to the third place.

Yashvantharaya Gouda Patil, Congress MLA, leads by around 12,000 over JDS nominee B. D. Patil Hanjagi, leading the BJP’s Kasugouda Biradar in the third place. In Sindagi, Ashok Managuli of the Congress leads by around 5,000 over Ramesh Bhusnur, BJP MLA.