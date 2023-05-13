ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka election results 2023 | H.D. Kumaraswamy accepts defeat, says loss is not final

May 13, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

‘Will strive to build the party’s organisation,’ says former CM and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy after the poll results.

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Accepting defeat and welcoming the verdict in the 2023 Karnataka Assemby election on Saturday, May 13, 2023, former Chief Minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H.D. Kumaraswamy wished the new government good.

He said that he would receive victory and defeat equally. “This loss is not final. I will continue with fight. I thank the voters for having voted to JD S. Neither for me nor my family electoral losses is not new. My father H.D. Deve Gowda , brother H.D. Revanna and I have all lost elections before. I will strive to build the party’s organisation. Party cadre need not worry or become anxious,” Mr. Kumaraswamy said.

