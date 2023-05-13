ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka election results 2023 | JD(S) takes lead in 4 seats in Hassan district

May 13, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - Hassan

JD(S) takes early lead in four of seven seats in Hassan district

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) candidate H. P. Swaroop in Hassan. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The JD(S), which had won six of seven seats in Hassan district in the 2018 Karnataka elections, is leading in four constituencies. H.P. Swaroop (Hassan), H.D. Revanna (Holenarasipur), A. Manju (Arakalgud) and C.N. Balakrishna (Shravanabelgola) are leading.

The BJP is leading in Belur (H.K.Suresh) and Sakaleshpur (Cement Manju) seats. Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda is trailing.

K.M. Shivalinge Gowda of the Congress is leading in Arasikere.

