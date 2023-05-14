Karnataka election results 2023 | Everyone who served as Speakers of Assembly lost elections

May 14, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

The results of the Karnataka Assembly elections have thrown up many surprises. One of them is the defeat of members of the outgoing 15th Assembly who served as the Speakers at different points and in earlier governments.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and three former speakers, who were members of the outgoing members of the Assembly, were defeated.

Six-time MLA Mr. Kageri of the BJP suffered defeat at the hands of his rival Bhimanna Naik of the Congress with a margin of 8,172 votes in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada.

Veteran Congress leader and former minister K. R. Ramesh Kumar, who served as the Speaker during the JD(S)-Congress coalition government during 2018-19 and also served as the Speaker in the 1990s lost the elections. He lost to G. K. Venkatashivareddy of the JD(S) by a margin of 10,443 votes in Srinivasapura in Kolar district.

BJP’s K. G. Bopaiah, who served as the Speaker during the BJP Government during 2009-13, also lost the poll battle. He lost to A. S. Ponnappa of the Congress by a margin of 4,291 votes in Virajpet constituency in Kodagu district.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who served as the Speaker during the BJP Government led by B. S. Yediyurappa in 2008-09, also lost the election. Mr. Shettar, who joined the Congress at the last minute, lost to Mahesn Tenginkai by a margin of 34,289 votes in the Hubballi central constituency.

Kumara Bangrappa, who used to chair the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly, in the absence of Mr. Kageri and after the death of Anand Mamani last year, also tasted defeat in the Soraba constituency against his brother Madhu Bangarappa by a margin of 44,262 votes.