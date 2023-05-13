HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka election results 2023 | Poor defeated crony capitalists, says Rahul Gandhi

“I want to thank the people of Karnataka, Congress workers and leaders in the State,” said Rahul Gandhi

May 13, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar. File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar. File | Photo Credit: PTI

After the resounding victory in the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference, in New Delhi on May 12.

Click here for live updates

Mr. Gandhi said “I want to thank the people of Karnataka, Congress workers and leaders and all those leaders who worked in the State.”

He added that “In the Karnataka elections, there was strength of crony capitalists on the one hand and the power of poor people. Poor defeated the crony capitalists. This will be repeated in all other elections. Karnataka has shown that people of the country loves mohabbat and defeated hate.”

The Congress leader said “I want to congratulate the people of Karnataka. Kharge ji and I had made promises of five guarantees and we will fulfill these promises.”

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Karnataka / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.